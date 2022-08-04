5G Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 56% Rate

5G Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s 5G Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "5G Services Global Market Report 2022”, the 5G services market is expected to grow from $40.0 billion in 2021 to $95.0 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 137.5%. The change in the 5G services market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $561.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 55.9%. Rising demand from the Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to contribute to higher demand for 5G services in order to deliver high performance and efficiency.

Key Trends In The Global 5G Services Market

The introduction of AI-powered services is a major trend shaping the growth of the 5G services market. The commercial usage of 5G services is expanding rapidly. The growth in the number of connections and cloud-based AR or VR is generating higher demand for 5G services with greater bandwidth, wide-coverage, and low latency networks.

The 5G services market consists of sales of 5G and its related services. 5G is 5th generation services that evaluate networks to interconnect people, control machines, devices, and objects. 5G services will deliver the high levels of efficiency and performance that will empower to connect new industries and new user experience. 5G delivers the speed as high as 20 Gbps and is likely to refine a broad range of services in industries ranging from transportation to retail, education to entertainment, medical to an automotive and wide array of the internet of things (IoT).

Global 5G Services Market Segments

The global 5G services market is segmented:

By Communication Type: Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (uRLLC), Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC)

By End-User: Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare

By Vertical: Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, Connected Factories, Smart Utilities, Connected Healthcare, Connected Retail, Others

By Geography: The global 5G services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

5G Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an 5G services industry overview.

5G Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Major Market Players: AT&T, Verizon Communications, Inc., China Mobile, Vodafone, Telstra, China Telecom, Deutsche Telecom, SK Telecom, Saudi Telecom Company, and T-Mobile USA Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

