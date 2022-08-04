Wires And Cables Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Wires And Cables Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Wires And Cables Global Market Report 2022”, the wires and cables market size is expected to grow from $210.35 billion in 2021 to $232.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The wire and cable market share is expected to reach $334.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Technological advances in the communication industry are expected drive the wires and cables industry growth.

Key Trends In The Global Wires And Cables Market

Wires and cables market trends include the demand for miniature connectors which is growing rapidly in industries such as mobile technology, aerospace, defense and medical equipment to enhance connectivity and minimize space in electrical and electronic devices. Miniature connectors’ also known as micro connectors include subminiature, micro miniature and ultra-micro miniature connectors. Micro connectors are rectangular cross sections that carry power and data. Miniature connectors can handle about 10 Gbps data and advance miniature board to board connectors can handle about 20 Gbps data. For instance, some of the major companies offering miniature connectors include AMETEK, Omnetics, Amphenol and molex.

The wires and cables market consists of the sales of new wires and cables by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture insulated fiber optic cables which are network cables containing strands of glass fibers inside an insulated case, and coaxial cables and other insulated nonferrous wires which are copper and aluminum wires used by industries including energy, automotive, telecoms and others. The wires and cables market does not include sales from services, repair and maintenance of wires and cables.

Global Wires And Cables Market Segments

The global wires and cables market is segmented:

By Type: Fiber Optical Cable, Coaxial Cables, Others

By End-Use Industry: Energy, Telecommunications, Building and Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Medical Equipment, Others

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Mode: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global wires and cables market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major Market Players: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Guardian Industries, LLC, Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., Southwire Company, LLC, LEONI AG, Corning Incorporated, Eaton Corporation plc, Fujikura Ltd., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

