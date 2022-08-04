India Snacks Market Size 2022-27: Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

India Snacks Market

The Indian snacks market exhibited robust growth during 2016-2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Snacks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India snacks market size.

India Snacks Market Overview :

Snacks are food products that are smaller in portion size than the main meal and are usually consumed as an appetizer or side dish. They are either fried or baked and are prepared from various ingredients, such as potatoes, grains, corn, nuts, oil, vegetables, etc. Snacks are mainly obtainable in spicy, sweet, salty, and sour tastes. Some commonly eaten snacks in India include popcorn, salted peanuts, chips, fryums, etc. They are preferred by the masses on account of their long shelf-life, satisfying taste, and easy storage. As such, snacks are extensively available in superstores, online channels, hyperstores, etc., across the country.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Indian Snacks Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for on-the-go food items, particularly among the working and Millennial individuals, is primarily driving the India snacks market. Besides this, the inflating urbanization levels, the shifting dietary preferences, and the improving consumer living standards are further augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, the elevating popularity of snack variants with ethnic tastes, such as murukku, papad, banana chips, samosas, etc., based on the diverse food cultures across the country is also catalyzing the India snacks market. Moreover, the implementation of several stringent quality standards by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to reduce the risk of digestive problems and food-borne illness is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the introduction of value-added product variants with organic, natural, vegan, low-calorie, and gluten-free ingredients is anticipated to bolster the India snacks market over the forecasted period.

Indian Snacks Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd. (Conagra Brands, Inc.), Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd., Bikanervala Foods Private Limited, Haldiram Snacks Private Limited, ITC Limited, Parle Products Private Limited, PepsiCo, Prataap Snacks Limited, TTK Foods (TTK Healthcare), and Urban Platter.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, pack type, pack size and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Chips

• Salted Peanuts

• Fryums

• Popcorns

Breakup by States

• Maharashtra

• Uttar Pradesh

• Delhi

• Gujarat

• Karnataka

• Andhra Pradesh

• Telangana

• Goa

• Others

Breakup by Pack Type

• Pouch

• Others

Breakup by Pack Size

• Less than 50 gm

• 50-100 gm

• More than 100gm

Breakup by Distribution Channel

• General Trade

• Modern Trade

• Online and E-Commerce

• Others

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

