Global Yoga Mat Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Yoga Mat Market Report by The Business Research Company covers yoga mat market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2022”, the yoga mat market is expected to grow from $10.76 billion in 2021 to $11.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. As per TBRC’s yoga mat market research the market is expected to grow to $14.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The increasing popularity of yoga is expected to drive the growth of the yoga mat market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Global Yoga Mat Market

The launch of eco-friendly products is a key trend in the yoga mat market. Major companies are focusing on manufacturing eco-friendly mats to attract more customers and survive in the competitive business environment.

The yoga mat market consists of sales of yoga mats by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and selling yoga mats. Yoga mats are also commonly known as non-slip mats, non-skid mats, or sticky mats. These mats are specially fabricated mats used to accommodate the body of a person while practicing yoga to prevent hands and feet from slipping during practicing yoga.

Global Yoga Mat Market Segments

The global yoga mat market is segmented:

By Material: Natural Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Others

By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Store

By End-User: Yoga and Fitness Clubs, Household, Others

By Geography: The global yoga mat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of yoga mat market. The market report analyzes and yoga mat market forecast the market size, yoga mat global market share, yoga mat industry growth drivers, yoga mat global market segments, yoga mat market major players, yoga mat global market growth across geographies, and yoga mat global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Major Market Players: Jade Yoga, Manduka LLC, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Liforme Ltd, Barefoot Yoga Co, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Accessory Arcade, Ningbo Mylon Rubber & Plastic Co Ltd, Winboss International Co Ltd, Xiamen Sanfan Sports Products Co Ltd and Hefei Bodyup Sports Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

