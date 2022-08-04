Fire Protection System Market Projected to reach worth $84.6 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire Protection System Market size was valued at USD 62.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 84.6 billion by 2026; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Stringent regulations pertaining to fire safety and urbanization fueling construction industry are major driving factors fostering the growth of the market. Smart city initiatives across the developing countries are offering lucrative growth opportunities for the fire protection system market. Smart city model includes advanced technological platforms that ensure safety and security in different aspects. For instance, intelligent building platforms can use artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze building systems, track fire inspections, and gather pre-incident data.



Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1018

Browse in-depth TOC on “Fire Protection System Market”

184 - Tables

48- Figures

239 – Pages

Major players involved in the global fire protection system market include

Johnson Controls (Ireland),



Carrier Global Corporation (US),



Honeywell International (US),



Siemens (Germany),



Halma (UK),



Robert Bosch (Germany),



Hochiki (Japan),



Gentex (US),



Minimax Viking (Germany), and



Securiton (Switzerland).

“Fire suppression segment to hold the largest size of the fire protection system market from 2021 to 2026.”



A fire suppression system starts operating once it receives fire alerts from different sensors and detectors. By product, the fire suppression market has been segmented into fire sprinklers, nozzles, caps, and control heads; fire suppressors; and fire detectors and control panels. Fire suppressors are used to prevent the spread of fire and put it off. Fire extinguishers spray water, foam, carbon dioxide (CO2), and other fire-resistant materials to control fire. The growth of this market is propelled by technological advancements and innovations in the construction industry; rise in the number of policies, regulations, and government mandates; and increased damage to human life and property due to fire breakouts.

“Maintenance service to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Maintenance services include timely servicing and auditing of fire protection systems to ensure that fire protection systems meet all the required fire safety standards and function appropriately during an emergency. Maintenance services include inspection, testing, servicing, and repair of components, and monitoring of fire protection systems and their components. The services comprise equipment supply, system testing and commissioning, and regular preventative maintenance.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1018



“Fire protection system market for oil, gas & mining to grow at highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026”



The oil, gas, and mining sector is highly prone to fire accidents due to the involvement of highly flammable materials, such as oil, gasoline, and other combustible substances. Highly efficient fire detection and prevention systems are required in this sector to avoid accidents. Clean agent fire suppression systems, dry chemical fire suppression systems, and water and foam sprinklers are mainly used in the mining sector. Gas-based suppression systems (CO2, FM200, Novec, and Inert) and sprinkler systems are used in the oil & gas sector. Fire suppression system vendors are investing in the development of new and upgrade of existing fire suppression systems to safeguard personnel and the environment, and protect expensive machines.

“Fire protection market in APAC to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period”



APAC is a developing region, and countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are driving the overall growth of the fire protection system market in this region. China is among the top 3 fast-developing countries worldwide in the fire protection system market. Many companies are based in China, including multinational and local companies that provide a comprehensive range of products and services. The government of China is expected to come up with strict laws and regulations that would make the installation of fire protection systems mandatory in buildings. This in turn is expected to drive the growth in the country. The Japanese government is focusing on creating more public awareness related to fire safety. Many fire safety-related initiatives have been undertaken in the country, for instance, the deployment of ample human resources in firefighting and public awareness initiatives. South Korean government leads in promoting the adoption of fire protection systems among other governments in APAC. Consumers in this country are aware of the need for fire safety systems and their installation.

Related Reports:



Industrial Safety Market by Component (Presence Sensing Safety Sensors, Safety Controllers, Programmable Safety Systems), Industry (Energy & Power, Automotive, Oil & Gas) and Region (2022-2027)





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com