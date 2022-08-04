3D Bioprinting Global Market Estimated To Grow At 18% Rate

3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2022

The 3D Bioprinting Market Report by The Business Research Company covers 3D bioprinting market size, drivers, restraints, key players, & the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2022”, the 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2021 to $1.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The global 3D bioprinting market is then expected to grow to $2.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.7%. Rising governments and private funding to support 3D bioprinting research activities are expected to drive the 3D bioprinting market growth in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Global 3D Bioprinting Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used in 3D bioprinting to fabricate bio-tissues in a layer-to-layer fashion from a digital 3D model using a combination of cells, growth factors, and biomaterials. Artificial intelligence is a branch of technology that deals with the simulation of human behavior in machines. AI is used in bioprinting to give suggestions on the best possible printing parameters needed to produce a biocompatible tissue that can fit the patient’s physiological makeup, by analyzing data and identifying patterns throughout the bioprinting process.

The 3D bioprinting market consists of sales of 3D bioprinting products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and utilizing 3D printing to produce biomedical parts that imitate natural tissue characteristics. 3D Bioprinting is a type of additive manufacturing that prints live structures layer by layer, mimicking the behavior of actual living systems, using cells and other biocompatible materials like inks, also known as bio-inks. 3D bioprinting materials are mainly used in connection with drug research and most recently as cell scaffolds to help repair damaged ligaments and joints.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Segments

The global 3D bioprinting market is segmented:

By Component: 3D Bioprinters, Bioinks

By Material: Living Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, Others

By Application: Research Applications, Clinical Application, Others

By End-User: Research Organization and Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Hospitals, Others

By Geography: The 3D bioprinting global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 3D global bioprinting market.

3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Major Market Players: Organovo Holdings Inc, Allevi Inc, Cellink, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, 3D Systems Corporation, Cyfuse Biomedical KK, Envisiontec Inc, Poietis, TeVido BioDevices, and Nano3D Biosciences Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

