Construction 4.0 Market Global Report 2022-27: Growth, Trends, Global Share, Analysis and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Construction 4.0 Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global construction 4.0 market reached a value of US$ 11.88 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 30.54 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.20% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Industry Definition and Application:

Construction 4.0 represents a subset of industry 4.0 comprising of interconnected technologies that automate, digitize, and integrate the construction process throughout the value chain. It generally relies on the Internet of Things (IoT), additive manufacturing, digital twin, cloud computing, building information modeling (BIM), and cyber-physical systems (CPS). Construction 4.0 assists in lowering energy use, developing 3D models that avoid inefficiencies and delays in projects, minimizing waste materials and carbon emissions, etc. In addition to this, it also reduces security risks for workers via virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions.

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/construction-4-0-market/requestsample

Global Construction 4.0 Market Trends and Drivers:

The inflating need for new technologies in plastering, bricklaying, surveying, site and risk management, worker and asset tracking, etc., is primarily driving the construction 4.0 market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of construction drones for security, inspection, and monitoring of housing projects is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of industrial 4.0 technologies in construction activities to enhance remote tracking and avoid human errors is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing digitalization and waste optimization, as well as resource and proper time management in the construction industry, are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising integration of telematics and touchscreen infotainment systems, to deliver improved operational capabilities is anticipated to fuel the construction 4.0 market over the forecasted period.

Global Construction 4.0 Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd., Autodesk Inc, Brickeye, CalAmp Corp., Hexagon AB, Hilti Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Topcon Corporation and Trimble Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, solution, technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Solution:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Technology:

• IoT

• Artificial Intelligence

• Industrial Robots

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Asset Monitoring

• Predictive Maintenance

• Fleet Management

• Wearables

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Non-residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3oOD3ll

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Report: https://bit.ly/3oVGqGY

Fumed Silica Market Report: https://bit.ly/3oUBEK0

Bio Vanillin Market Report: https://bit.ly/3Q1oNS3

Molecular Diagnostics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vAoKnZ

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Report: https://bit.ly/3P0yWND

Aviation Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3bx00X8

Intravascular Temperature Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vDGEGD

Active Calcium Silicate Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vEGAq8

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.