Prepreg Market Size 2022 - CAGR Growth, Business Opportunities, Global Trends, Forecast and Report

The latest research study "Prepreg Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" by IMARC Group, finds that the global prepreg market reached a value of US$ 10.47 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 16.88 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition and Application:

Prepreg refers to a sturdy laminate composed of fiber sheets that are pre-impregnated with catalyzed resins. These fiber materials are manufactured through a solvent-dip or hot-melt process utilizing woven fibers and thermoset resins, including epoxy, polyamide, phenols, and thermoplastics. Prepreg fibers exhibit enhanced stability, high tensile strength, and resistance to fire, fatigue, corrosion, moisture, and chemicals. Consequently, they find widespread applications across numerous sectors, such as automotive, defense, healthcare, aerospace, electrical, etc.

Global Prepreg Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding aerospace industry, along with the increasing usage of superior quality fibrous material in the production of seats, air ducts, cabin linings, plenums, etc., is primarily driving the global prepreg market. Moreover, the continuous development of innovative carbon prepreg patch that consists of epoxy matrix and unidirectional carbon fiber custom-built with self-adhesive properties that enables them to bond to metal in a one-step process, is also positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the rising product adoption in the automotive sector for manufacturing instrument panels, lightweight parts, ceiling materials, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing investments in R&D activities, along with the elevating demand for reinforced fibrous sheets in the production of several sports accessories, such as bicycles, tennis rackets, fishing rods, etc., are expected to augment the prepreg market in the coming years.

Global Prepreg Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Axiom Materials Inc. (Kordsa Incorporated), Composites One LLC (Synergy55 Inc.), Gurit Holding, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Park Aerospace Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay S.A., Sunrez Corporation, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc. and Ventec International Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, resin type, fiber type, manufacturing process and end use industry.

Breakup by Resin Type:

• Thermoset

• Thermoplastic

• Epoxy

• Others

Breakup by Fiber Type:

• Carbon

• Glass

• Aramid

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

• Hot-Melt Process

• Solvent Dip Process

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Wind Turbine

• Sporting Goods

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

