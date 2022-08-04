Insights Into The Global Wood Products Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Wood Products Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Wood Products Market Report by The Business Research Company covers wood products market size, drivers, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Wood Products Global Market Report 2022”, the wood products market is expected to grow from $631.11 billion in 2021 to $684.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The wood product market is expected to grow to $903.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. The wood products manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Global Wood Products Market

The increasing demand for supply chain transparency and stringent government regulations on the wood industry has led to the implementation of tracking and tracing technologies. Many wood companies have implemented their own tracking systems to maintain transparency in their timber supply chain. Electronic tracking is being adopted by wood companies and government agencies over paper-based systems and technologies such as radio-frequency identification chips, barcodes and advanced traceability software are being used.

The wood products market consists of sales of wood products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce products derived from wood. This industry includes businesses that produce lumber, plywood, veneers, wood containers, wood flooring, wood trusses, produced homes and prefabricated wooden buildings. Wood products production include sawing, planning, shaping, laminating, and assembling of wood products into bolts or lumber.

Global Wood Products Market Segments

The global wood products market is segmented:

By Type: Finished Wood Products, Wood Processing, Manufactured Wood Materials

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Subsegments Covered: Millwork, Wood Pallets and Skids, Prefabricated Home, Other Finished Wood Products, Sawmills, Wood Preservation, Reconstituted Wood, Plywood, Veneer Sheets

By Geography: The global wood products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Wood Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of wood products market. The market report gives wood products industry analysis, wood products global market size, wood products global market share, wood products global market growth drivers, wood products global market segments, wood products global market major players, wood products market growth across geographies, wood products market trends and wood products market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

Wood Products Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Major Market Players: Weyerhaeuser Company, LIXIL Group, UFP Industries Inc., JELD-WEN Inc., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Canfor Corporation, CELULOSA ARAUCO Y CONSTITUCIÓN S.A., Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, upm-kymmene oyj and Builders FirstSource.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC