Industry Braces For Monstrous 2022 Halloween Season
Halloween Gets Off To An Early Start As Retailers PrepareMARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retailers Nationwide Are Already Preparing For Halloween 2022
Scott Smiledge, a Halloween industry veteran of over 25 years from Gothika.com, explains, "It normally all kicks off with a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte. Historically, people get into the Halloween mood the moment that gets released. According to our sources, the official kickoff this year for the Halloween season is August 25th".
Even big box stores like Home Depot are already setting up their Halloween displays and stocking top-selling items.
Americans typically spend 9 billion dollars on the spooky holiday in the US. Costumes, decorations, and, let's not forget, nearly 600 million pounds of Halloween candy were given out to eager trick or treaters. Over the last two years, many trick-or-treaters have been stopped in many cities because of covid restrictions.
"With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, we are expecting to see parties and events in record numbers Friday, Saturday, and Sunday," Smiledge says. "Our company Gothika manufactures Halloween contact lenses. It's only August 4th, and we are already seeing huge demand in people preparing for the season. In 25 years, I haven't seen anything like this before. People are ready to get out and party".
Contact lenses continue to be a highly sought-after Halloween accessory as costumes get more realistic yearly.
Gothika.com is an online retailer specializing in Halloween Contacts and hand-painted lenses based out of Marietta, GA. Gothika.com continues to grow to be one of the leading sellers in the industry.
Wendy Russi
Gothika
wendy@gothika.com