Insights Into The Global Wood Preservatives Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's " Wood Preservatives Global Market Report 2022”, the wood preservatives market size is expected to grow from $1.61 billion in 2021 to $1.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The global wood preservatives market size is expected to grow to $2.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Increasing demand for wood in various applications is expected to drive the wood preservatives market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Global Wood Preservatives Market

Wood preservatives market trends include major players continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture eco-friendly wood preservatives which is a shaping the wood preservatives industry outlook. Considering the environmental rules and regulations, the wood preservatives manufacturers are developing natural or eco-friendly wood preservatives so that they will be less harmful to the environment. For instance, UltraPole NXT, developed by Viance, was awarded the R&D 100 2020 Award for its sustainable solution. The active ingredient DCOI (4,5-Dichloro-2-n-octyl-4-isothiazolinone-3-one) does its job as a highly effective wood preservative. DCOI that enters the environment degrades rapidly. Further, in March 2019, LANXESS launched Levanyl X ranges, aqueous, solvent-free, and organic pigment that can be used in wood preservatives. Similarly, the companies such as Troy, Janssen Pharmaceutica, Koppers are developing wood preservatives that can be eco-friendly for the environment.

The wood preservatives market consists of sales of wood preservatives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture wood preservatives that are used to protect the wood. Wood preservatives are chemicals that can control wood degradation problems due to fungal rot or decay, sapstain, molds, or wood-destroying insects. According to the wood preservatives market overview, it is mainly used to increase the durability and resistance of wood, timber, wood structures, or engineered wood.

Global Wood Preservatives Market Segments

The global wood preservatives market is segmented:

By Formulation: Water Based, Solvent Based, Oil Based

By Application: Cabinets and Decks, Doors and Windows, Wood Flooring, Railroad Ties, Others

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global wood preservatives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Major Market Players: BASF Wolman, Lanxess, Lonza, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG, Jubilant, Troy Corporation, Remmers Gruppe AG, KMG Chemicals Inc., and Koppers Inc and Borax Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

