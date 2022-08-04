Insights Into The Global Xylene Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Xylene Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Xylene Global Market Report 2022”, the xylene market is expected to grow from $178.45 billion in 2021 to $189.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The global xylene market size is expected to grow to $237.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The increasing demand for paraxylene across the globe contributes to the growth of the xylene market.

Key Trends In The Global Xylene Market

The manufacturers in the xylene market are focusing on increasing their production capacity. The major players in the xylene market are investing in expanding their capacities of the existing plants and setting up new plants.

The xylene market consists of the sales of xylene and related services used in the printing, rubber, and leather industries. Xylene is a chemical compound having isomers made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons. Xylene can also occur naturally in petroleum and coal tar. It is a colorless, insoluble, flammable liquid with a sweet odor. Xylene is used as a cleaning agent, paint thinner and remover, varnish, airplane fuel, gasoline, rust preventatives, pesticides, lacquers.

Global Xylene Market Segments

The global xylene market is segmented:

By Type: Ortho-Xylene, Meta-Xylene, Para-Xylene, Mixed Xylene

By Application: Automotive, Textile, Chemical, Oil and Gas, Leather, Paints and Coatings, Rubber

By End-User: Plastics and Polymers, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives, Others

By Geography: The global xylene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Major Market Players: Braskem S.A, ExxonMobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, BP PLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, US Petrochemical Industries Inc, Braskem, and JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

