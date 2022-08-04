Saumil Kohli discusses why a great domain name matters for your online business

saumil chandigarh saumilchandigarh saumil kohli chandigarh

A short and trendy domain name is a key to a startup’s success.” — Saumil Kohli

CHANDIGARH, INDIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saumil Kohli, a domain name investor and founder of multiple online startups, discussed the domain name industry and why having a great domain name matters greatly for any startup during a recent domain conference.

According to Saumil Kohli, a good domain name lowers the overall marketing cost by a whopping 60%, which is a lot of money when the startup grows. A domain name like match.com is much easier to remember than a complex name such as matchformarriage.com, or matchmaking.co.

Apart from this, he also discussed about the importance of TLDs, where .com stands as the king. He says that owning a .com domain for any single letter English word is similar to owning a villa in Hong Kong or New York, whereas owning the same domain name in another TLD, for instance, ,net.co, or .design might not even be worth a hundred dollars. According to Saumil Kohli, domain names can be compared to online properties and TLDs to locations, so, if you can buy some great properties at the best locations in the world, their value will increase daily.

When asked about the best TLDs, Saumil mentioned that .com is and will always remain the king of domain names, followed by .net, .org, .co, and other country-wise TLDs such as .uk, .in, etc. He also mentioned that TLDs such as .xyz and .wtf have recently started to trend as a lot of blockchain and crypto startups have adopted these. One such example is otherside.xyz.

When asked about his domain portfolio, Saumil Kohli mentioned FundIndia.com, IndiaTech.com, DiscussCrypto.com, coin.art, dream.wtf, etc.

Saumil Kohli has recently launched a coworking space in Mohali called BiggBang Coworking. The coworking space has 30,000 sq ft of area and is considered to be the most luxurious Coworking Space in Chandigarh area as of today. Also, he is the founder of multiple startups including TimesNext Media, Applancer Services, BiggBang Coworking, KillerLaunch, MetaTelegraph, and SuperVenture.