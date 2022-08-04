Bag-in-Box Filler Market to Rise at 5.4% CAGR, totaling a Valuation of US$ 261.6 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per FMI, the U.S. bag-in-box market is estimated to be valued at US$ 22.2 Mn in 2022 and is likely to grow at 1.6x during the forecast period, creating an incremental opportunity of around US$ 13 Mn by 2032. Innovations in bag-in-box fillers and rapid expansion of the beverages and chemicals industries are expected to boost the market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per FMI, the global bag-in-box filler market size is expected to grow from US$ 154.6 Mn in 2022 to US$ 261.6 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period (2022-2032).



Growing popularity of bag-in-box packaging and rising demand from industries like chemical and food & beverages are some of the ley factors propelling sales of bag-in-box fillers in the market.

Bag-in-box packages use boxes, pouches, and accessories to transport and distribute liquid products efficiently and without contamination. The pouch consists of a layer of film that is sealed together to protect the quality of the product and extend its shelf life. In order to fill these bag-in-box packages, manufacturers use bag-in-box fillers.

Increasing production and consumption of beverages like wine and beer is expected to create lucrative opportunities for bag-in-box filler manufacturers during the forecast period.

Demand is particularly rising across high wine producing countries like the U.S, Germany, Italy, and the U.K. Italy claims to be a major wine-producing country. It is estimated that 7 billion bottles of wine are produced in Italy. This surge in wine production is generating huge demand for machines like bag-in-box fillers and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Similarly, rising penetration of automation and advancements in bag-in-box filling machines will expand the global bag-in-box filler market size during the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Bag-in-Box Filler Market

By automation, automatic bag-in-box filler segment is expected to grow at 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Based on end use, demand for bag-in-box fillers in beverages segment is likely to increase at 6.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totalling around US$ 48.8n Mn by 2032.

The bag-in-box filler market in China is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5 over the assessment period.

Demand for bag-in-box-fillers is expected to surge at 4.5% in the U.S. market during the forecast period.

With rapid industrialization and penetration of automation, bag-in-box filler market in India is poised to expand at 6.4% CAGR during the next decade.





“The tremendous expansion of global beverages market has provided a strong boost to the growth of bag-in-box fillers market across the world”– says the FMI Analyst

Who is Winning?

Leading players in the global bag-in-box filler market include A TriMas Company, Linapac, TORR Industries, Smurfit Kappa, Frain Industries, Flexifill Ltd, Machinery Automation, Xi’an Shibo fluid technology co., Ltd, Yantai Fushan Nanhua Packing Factory, Calmus Machinery, RECOPAK, SHRIJETA GLOBAL, Amcor plc, Scholle IPN, Optopack Ltd., Aran Group, DS Smith, Liquibox, ProFruit Machinery™, and SACMI Imola.

These key bag-in-box manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing novel products with advanced features to meet the end users’ demands.

Bag-in-Box Filler Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for bag-in-box market by automation (automatic and semi-automatic) by filling technology (aseptic filling and non-aseptic filling), by end use (food, beverages, chemicals and homecare), across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Bag-In-Box Filler Market by Category

By Automation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Filling Technology:

Aseptic Filling

Non-aseptic Filling

By End Use:

Food

Beverages

Chemicals

Homecare

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





