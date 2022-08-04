Artificial Turf Market Size to Reach USD 5,707.2 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 4.9%

Reports And Data

Rising number of sports events worldwide and cost-effectiveness of artificial turf are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial turf market size is expected to reach USD 5,707.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as various benefits of using artificial turfs such as minimal use of water, requirement of low maintenance, and better weather resistance, coupled with increasing number of individuals taking interest and participate in sports activities. Artificial turf lawns are able to endure nearly all types of weather conditions and continue to remain green and bear a close resemblance to a real lawn.

Increasing investments by major players to launch new products with innovative features is a key factor expected to boost demand for artificial turfs. Certain companies have introduced artificial turfs with anti-bacterial properties to aid in prevention of spreading of microbes. Thus, children and pets can play on these cushioned platforms without exposing themselves to harmful viruses and bacteria, as well as other toxic chemicals that are used for maintenance of natural grass lawns.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• By installation type, the wall cladding segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Currently, artificial turf fence panels are garnering significant traction from the residential sector. There is no requirement of irrigation and drainage systems for artificial turf wall cladding. Also, these are compact and lightweight, as well as can be mounted on various vertical spaces. Present-day artificial turf provides the feel of natural grass and makes construction designs appear greener with minimal maintenance.

• Nylon is most widely used to put turf chipping on hockey field surfaces. Usually, nylon fibers are textured and tightly woven into non-permeable retaining fabrics. Emerging designs have blades ranging from 3/8 inches to over 2.5 inches, which vary from light green to richer field green colors.

• By application, sports segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Artificial turf is highly preferred for recreational areas such as bocce ball courts, putting greens, tennis courts, football ground, and patio surfaces. Artificial turfs can bear high volumes of foot fall and are very resistant to wear and tear. These are also easy to cut and shape, enabling these to be used in a variety of patterns or oddly shaped areas. Also, artificial playground turf is easier on the skin as compared to gravel, wood chips, or other fillers normally used under the playground equipment.

• Plant-based segment is expected to account for the largest revenue over the forecast period, due to its ability to lessen carbon emissions and improve aesthetic appeal of backyards in residential areas.

• Artificial turf market in Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, owing to increasing initiatives by governments to promote sports activities and rising concerns regarding safety of players in sports organizations. Also, presence of leading market players such as Tarkett in this region are causative of market growth.

• In April 2021, The Recreational Group (RG), which is a supplier of residential and commercial products for recreational surfacing, made an announcement about the acquisition of three companies associated with distribution and installation of turf. These companies include EasyGrass, Turf Factory Direct, and Synthetic Grass Pros.

• Some major companies profiled in the global market report are Tarkett, TigerTurf, Shaw Sports Turf, CCGrass, Domo Sports Grass, Polytan, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sports SPA, and Edel Grass BV.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global artificial turf market based on installation type, base material, application, infill material, pile height, and region:

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Flooring

• Wall Cladding

Base Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Polyethylene

• Nylon

• Polypropylene

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Sports

• Leisure

• Landscaping

Infill Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Rubber-based

• Plant-based

• Sand-based

Pile Height Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• >10 mm & <25 mm

• <10 mm

• >25 mm

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest Of MEA

