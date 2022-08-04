Submit Release
Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahaman Al Thani After Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Good afternoon, everyone.  It’s a great pleasure, as always, to be with my friend, the foreign minister of Qatar, who we have spent a lot of time together in various parts of the world and on the phone, and I think this is evidence of the very close partnership between Qatar and the United States on a broad range of both regional and global issues.  We had an opportunity to just spend some time talking about a number of them, to include Afghanistan, to include Iran, to include some other regional issues, and of course to talk a little bit about the work that we’re doing here in Cambodia.  But this is a partnership, a relationship the United States values tremendously.  Qatar is a major non-NATO ally.  But alongside of that, really a partner in trying to deal with so many of the most urgent challenges that we face around the world.  Always good to meet, my friend. 

FOREIGN MINISTER AL THANI:  Thank you very much, Mr. Secretary, for receiving me here today.  I know you have a very busy and packed schedule, but I think the world events requires consultation between both of us, especially what’s going on in our region.  I think our discussion today is very important for the security for – for the security of our region.  And we really appreciate the relationship and the partnership and the commitment that the U.S. has toward our region.  So thank you very much.

