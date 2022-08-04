Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahaman Al Thani After Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It’s a great pleasure, as always, to be with my friend, the foreign minister of Qatar, who we have spent a lot of time together in various parts of the world and on the phone, and I think this is evidence of the very close partnership between Qatar and the United States on a broad range of both regional and global issues. We had an opportunity to just spend some time talking about a number of them, to include Afghanistan, to include Iran, to include some other regional issues, and of course to talk a little bit about the work that we’re doing here in Cambodia. But this is a partnership, a relationship the United States values tremendously. Qatar is a major non-NATO ally. But alongside of that, really a partner in trying to deal with so many of the most urgent challenges that we face around the world. Always good to meet, my friend.

FOREIGN MINISTER AL THANI: Thank you very much, Mr. Secretary, for receiving me here today. I know you have a very busy and packed schedule, but I think the world events requires consultation between both of us, especially what’s going on in our region. I think our discussion today is very important for the security for – for the security of our region. And we really appreciate the relationship and the partnership and the commitment that the U.S. has toward our region. So thank you very much.