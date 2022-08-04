Running Apps Market Growth USD 1438.7 million by 2028 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Running Apps market research report is an expert’s analysis, which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Running apps market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The global Running Apps market size is projected to reach USD 1438.7 million by 2028, from USD 562 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2022-2028.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

IOS

Android

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Amateur

Professional

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

United States market took up about 35% the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 18%, 21%.

Leading players of Running apps market including: -

Nike+

Runkeeper

Runtastic

Under Armour

Sports Tracker

Garmin

Codoon

Strava

Couch to 5K (C25K)

Detailed TOC of Global Running Apps Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

5 Running Apps Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

