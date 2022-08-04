Global Genome Editing Technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.96% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled Global Genome Editing Technologies Market , (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Type (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense, Others), Market Segment by Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostic applications, Drug discovery & development, Others), Market Segment by End-user (Biotechnology companies, Pharmaceutical companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, Others) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The Global Genome Editing Technologies market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,225.48 million in 2022. The market is projected to reach a market value of US$ 18,570.41 million by 2032. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032

How has COVID-19 had a positive impact on the Genome Editing Technologies Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted large pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, as well as genomic market participants, to engage in vaccine research and development. The rising need for vaccines and potential antiviral candidates has propelled genome editing/engineering technologies to the forefront. CRISPR technology was successfully used to provide rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19, leading in its first FDA clearance (MD, USA). Many firms are rushing to cover the ever-widening market vacuum generated by reagents for PCR-based COVID-19 tests running out and testing capacity dwindling while rapid diagnostic tests are now being developed for wider clinical use. In other areas, researchers have considered CRISPR as a viable therapeutic, utilizing its targeted enzymatic activity to degrade SARS-CoV-2 RNA and halt viral replication."

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain's 414-page report provides 154 tables and 279 charts/graphs.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising investments in Genome Editing Technologies

Governments of numerous nations throughout the world have made large investments in genomics in recent years, which have aided in the development of novel genome editing technologies. Furthermore, the availability of government financing has allowed academic and government institutes to conduct extensive genome editing/engineering research. For instance, in March 2020, Genome Canada received US$ 15 million from the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Industry (Science) to support 11 genomic research initiatives in the health, agricultural, and environment sectors. Provincial governments, industries, and research partners will contribute a total of US$ 29.7 million to these research projects. The projects involve ovarian and cervical cancer research. The number of genomics research initiatives has increased significantly as a result of major government investments in this sector boosting the genome editing technologies market's growth over the forecast period.

The rise in the incidence of cancer and infectious diseases

Cancer incidence rates are predicted to rise from 20 million new cases per year in 2020 to more than 30 million new cases per year by 2040. Genome editing technologies provide new opportunities in fundamental cancer research and diagnostics, with advantages such as simple design, rapid operation, low cost, and robust scaling, introducing CRISPR/Cas as a rapidly evolving editing technique that is applicable to almost all genomic targets. Several genome editing techniques, including zinc finger endonuclease (ZFN), transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), and the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats/CRISPR associated nuclease (CRISPR/Cas) system, have been developed to provide efficient gene editing for the treatment of cancers, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders

Where are the Market Opportunities?

CRISPR – Cas9 Technology to widen its application

CRISPR-Cas9 is one of the most significant discoveries of the twenty-first century. Since its inception in 2012, this gene-editing technology has transformed biology research, making illness research easier and medication discovery faster. The technique is also having a substantial influence on crop development, food production, and industrial fermentation operations. CRISPR-Cas9 technology has huge potential in the pharmaceutical business. Scientists are tackling CRISPR-Cas technology, testing its possibilities and limits as a medical tool. It is being tested for treating diseases in humans such as cancer, blood disorders, blindness, AIDS, and genetic disorder such as Cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, β-thalassemia, Alzheimer's, Huntington's, Parkinson's, tyrosinemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Tay-Sachs, and fragile X syndrome disorders.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Genome Editing Technologies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Lonza, Editas Medicine, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Agilent Technologies Inc., Precision Biosciences, and Tecan Life Sciences. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the new GMP-manufactured Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 Protein. TrueCut Cas9 proteins are manufactured with United States Pharmacopeia standards in mind, including traceability documentation, aseptic manufacturing, and safety testing.

In February 2022, CRISPR Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, and ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies have collaborated to address diseases with significant unmet needs, announced the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 clinical trial of VCTX210 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D)..

