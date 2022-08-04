Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Anticipated to Garner $1,411 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9% | Top Key Players

Luxury Wines and Spirits Market

Luxury Wines and Spirits Market by Type and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury wines and spirits constitute alcoholic beverages having alcohol by volume (ABV) ranging from 3 to 40%. The drinks currently offered in the market are wines and distilled spirits, which generally are of fine quality and premium priced. These products are generally consumed during occasions such as marriages, parties, social gatherings, and other celebrations. Owing to government regulations, these beverages cannot be consumed by people aged below 17 years of age in most countries. Therefore, these beverages are increasingly becoming popular among middle-aged consumers, who are between 35 and 55 years of age.

The global luxury wines and spirits market size was valued at $970 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $1,411 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

increase in demand for premium quality luxury goods and rise in disposable income & rapid urbanization are the driving factors the luxury wines and spirits market growth. Moreover, consumer, mainly millennials are more health conscious and they are willing to try new, healthier, alternatives to traditional soft drinks. Thus, this factor is likely to surge in the growth in popularity of cocktails drinks.

The fast pace of global urbanization has resulted in an increased demand for luxury goods and services, especially in developing economies like LAMEA and Asia-Pacific. As these goods are considered as status symbols, they are increasingly being adopted in these countries, thus providing attractive luxury wines and spirits market opportunity to manufacturers to distribute and sell their products in these locations. Furthermore, international events like film festivals, art exhibitions, auctions, and award shows have increased the demand for wines and spirits at such social gatherings, which in turn, augments the luxury wines and spirits market growth.

The major players in the luxury wines and spirits market are investing in R&D to enhance the quality of wine and spirits and gain competitive advantage over other players in the market. However, stringent government policies about advertisements and distribution of wines and spirits hamper the market growth.

According to the luxury wines and spirits market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is categorized into wines/champagne and spirits. The spirit segment held the major share in the market in 2019. Growth in consumption of wine has led producers to expand their product portfolio to meet local taste and adjust their packaging designs to appeal to the local market. This, in turn, provides opportunities for key players in the market.

The key players profiled in this report include Diageo, Pernod Ricard Bacardi, Brown-Forman, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A, Hitejinro Co.Ltd, Suntory Holdings Limited, Edrington, and LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton.

Key findings of the study

By type, the spirits segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

By type, the spirits segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

In 2019, by distribution channel, the retail segment held the highest share, accounting for 41.44% of the global luxury wines and spirits market share.

In 2019, Europe was the most prominent market, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.50% throughout the luxury wines and spirits market forecast period.

