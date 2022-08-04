Draft Framework Law on National Health System, Historic Opportunity to Build Stronger and Fairer System (Minister)

MOROCCO, August 4 - Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Taleb, said on Wednesday in Rabat that the draft framework law No. 06.22 on the national health system is a historic opportunity to build a stronger and fairer system.

It is a reforming, structuring and revolutionary project, which reflects the Royal will calling for a radical and urgent overhaul of the national health system, said the Minister during his presentation before the Committee on Education and Cultural and Social Affairs in the House of Advisors.

This draft framework law, approved during the Council of Ministers of July 13, 2022, reflects the commitment of government authorities to implement the provisions of the framework law No. 21.09 on social protection and setting the basic objectives of state action in this area, he said.

Ait Taleb said that this text is an integrated and effective framework to achieve the planned reform of the national health system, so as to improve the level of the health system, to ensure the care of citizens and make health an essential lever of economic, social and environmental development, as well as a fundamental pillar for the success of the social protection large-scale project.

Thus, 11 decrees and 07 decisions are being finalized in order to implement the reforms included in the framework of this project, in view of its role in the enshrining of the shared responsibility and the participative approach which join the orientation of the State, the local authorities and other actors and social partners, in order to build a national health system responding in an optimal way to the various challenges and to ensure the success of the great major projects to which Morocco is committed.

MAP 03 August 2022