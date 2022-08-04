Fingerprint Sensors Market Size, Industry Share, Global Trends, Growth, Key Players, Total Revenue and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Fingerprint Sensors Market Trends – High investments in research for development of innovative products from North America

Fingerprint Sensor Market Size – USD 3.53 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – High investments in research for development of innovative products from North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fingerprint sensor market size was USD 3.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Launch of innovative products such as handguns with fingerprint sensors and rising demand in the banking and financial sector are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing adoption of fingerprint sensors in debit and credit cards is driving revenue growth in the market. Moreover, rising investments in research for development of advanced fingerprint sensors is creating opportunities for the market to grow. For instance, on 11 May 2022, Linxens invested approximately USD 5.27 million into a biometric sensor workshop in Mantes-la-Jolie, France, to advance its presence in fingerprint biometric cards. This investment will also increase production of fingerprint sensors, which will provide competitive solutions and rapid development.

Extensive growth in the smartphone usage and higher requirement of effortless & quick biometric security in smartphone and tablet devices have been a substantial impulsive factor behind the growth of this market growth. Smartphone manufacturers have been investing enormously in the research & development of various types of fingerprint biometric techniques and implementing those in smartphones & tablets. Additionally, increasing usage of multimodal two-step authentication system along with a higher preference of fingerprint sensors in such multimodal systems has been a major propelling factor for this market



Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/184

Further key findings from the report suggest

The optical segment accounted for a steady revenue share in 2021. It is an imaging sensor that takes a 2D image of a fingerprint and uses algorithms to identify unique patterns of print. Optical sensors are in-built under screen, cheaper to develop, easy to use, and offers long-term stability and high accuracy.

The home security segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR. This is due to home security systems becoming more popular in organizational safety practices across the globe. These have led homeowners to install biometrics devices to increase safety of their houses. Biometric passwords are natural physical features that no one can steal or duplicate. Biometrics systems can send real-time warnings when attempts to duplicate credentials are detected.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to rising initiatives from governments of countries in this region towards incorporating fingerprint identification solutions with public safety, which is also contributing to revenue growth of the market. For example, on 09 May 2019, the Government of Canada and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have taken initiatives to advance public safety measures.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fingerprint-sensors-market

The key companies studied in the report are:

Apple Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd., Fingerprint Cards AB, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., TDK Corporation, EGiS Technologies, Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, Next Biometrics, Thales, IDEMIA, Precise Biometrics, id3 Technologies, and IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Fingerprint Sensors Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Type, System Type, Component, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Optical

Thermal

Capacitive

Ultrasonic

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Smartphones

Wearables

Tablets/Laptops

Home Security

Attendance Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumer Electronics

Government and Law Enforcement

Banking & Finance

Smart Buildings

Healthcare

Travel & Immigration

Others

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fingerprint-sensors-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Fingerprint Sensors market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/184

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

smart lighting market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-lighting-market

artificial intelligence in military market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-market

optical communication and networking equipment market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/optical-communication-and-networking-equipment-market

metadata management solutions market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metadata-management-solutions-market

industrial magnetron market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-magnetron-market

dating services market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dating-services-market

network automation market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-automation-market

nutraceutical ingredients market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nutraceutical-ingredients-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-fingerprint-sensors-market

Fingerprint Sensor Market Size Worth USD 8.88 Billion in 2030