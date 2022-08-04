The Law Enforcement Network Platform for Citizens and community leadership Protection (LEN PLATFORM)
LEN platform allows the citizens to notify local law enforcement agencies to submit violations in real-time
No Time to Think, Your Safety Comes First”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LEN Platform duty is to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens. Individuals who treasure their household and surrounding security are interested in one significant difference being a part of the shielded community.
— BeMotion Inc
We are taking an innovative and aggressive approach to mobile apps and A.i technologies. The LEN platform will allow the public to notify local law enforcement and security agencies to submit violations in real-time. It is the most innovative in-hand app that improves the safety of the citizens and the enforcement agents in the ﬁeld. Said Mr. Alex Lemberg, CEO of BeMotion Inc.
There are easy steps that we can connect our LEN users to make all the difference in terms of extra safety in their daily lives. One-Click to submit any misbehavior. LEN users can click on pictures or icons that represent the violations.
BeMotion Inc., a Miami-based technology and innovation company, is a pioneer in developing the inventions defined by LEN, DCN & MCN Platforms. Hussein AbuHassan, Founder & President of BeMotion Inc, explains, Our affordable Len Platform enables citizens and students to interact potentially with thousands of participating users, communicating directly with first responders, maximizing user engagement by enhancing their overall engagement experience and simplifying their daily lives safety.
About (BeMotion Inc): https://www.bemotioninc.com/
Founded in 2018, The inventor of the MCN, DVN & LEN platforms.
About (LEN PLarform): https://www.lenplatform.com/
A subsidiary of BeMotion Inc., the LEN platform will allow the public to notify local law enforcement & security agencies to submit violations in real-time. The in-hand app improves the safety of the public and enforcement agents in the field. The LEN A.I. Technology detects weapons as soon as they are visible on camera, flagging threats before shots are ﬁred.
Michael Goldman
BeMotion Inc
info@bemotioninc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other