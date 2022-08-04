Decorative Concrete Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis, Key Highlights, Scope and Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in renovation activities globally is driving global decorative concrete market growth.

Decorative Concrete Market Size – USD 16.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Increased usage of decorative concrete in commercial sectors.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide decorative concrete market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 26.99 billion at a consistent CAGR of 6.1 % in 2028.

Due to the growing trend of remodelling and refurbishment to enhance the aesthetics of outdoor and interior structures in the residential and non-residential sectors, the decorative concrete industry is experiencing a surge in demand. The market for decorative concrete is expected to expand as a result of rising household and business spending as well as a shift in customer preferences toward improving the visual appeal of such constructions.

Due to its low maintenance requirements, excellent durability, and dependability, decorative concrete is in high demand and the industry is expanding. Due to the advantageous chemical, weather-resistant, and high thermal efficiency features of this concrete, its demand has expanded across a range of applications and end-uses. Increased remodelling and renovation efforts to enhance buildings' aesthetic appeal and draw in more customers are elements anticipated to continue supporting market growth. These commercial structures include hotels, malls, and office buildings. Future market growth will also be fueled by an increase in the number of commercial buildings being developed annually.

Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2019, Government of Wichita in Kansas, U.S., announced construction of six new swimming pools and splash pads. These pools will be decorated with decorative concrete to improve visual appeal and safety of pools. The project has a budget of USD 20 million and was ready by Memorial Day 2020.

Stamped concrete, also known as imprinted or textured concrete, replicates flagstone, slate, brick, and even wood. The variety of color and pattern choices make it popular for beautifying pool decks, patios, driveways, and more. It is also an affordable paving option with less maintenance.

The flooring segment accounted for the largest revenue share among the application segments in 2020. Decorative concrete will be able to replace traditional flooring system, such as plywood and tiles, due to its longevity and durability. Growing demand for enhanced aesthetics of the floor is driving growth of this segment.

The global Decorative Concrete market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Decorative Concrete market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Decorative Concrete market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global decorative concrete market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Stained Concrete

Colored Concrete

Stamped Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Polished Concrete

Concrete overlays

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Walls

Floors

Pool Decks

Driveways & Sidewalks

Patios

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

3M Company,

BASF SE,

PPG Industries, Inc.,

DuPont,

Arkema S.A.,

Ultratech Cement Limited,

The Sherwin Williams Company,

Huntsman International LLC,

Boral Limited, and

Sika AG.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Decorative Concrete Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Decorative Concrete Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Decorative Concrete Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Decorative Concrete Market

