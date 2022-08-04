Biosensors Market | Top Companies, Industry Insights, and Growth Forecast, 2026

Biosensors Market

The major factors that drive the growth of the biosensors market in Asia-Pacific include increase in per capital income in many countries.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global Biosensors market is due to the surge in demand for home care medical devices and increased use of biosensors in these devices across the globe. Biosensors are medical devices primarily used to detect or detect the presence or concentration of biological substances or microorganisms such as biological substances. They are analytical devices that can convert a biological response into an electrical signal.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Abbott Laboratories,

• AgaMatrix Holdings LLC,

• DowDupont Inc. (DuPont de Nemours, Inc.),

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

• General Electric (Biacore, Inc.),

• LifeScan, Inc.,

• Medtronic Plc.,

• Nova Biomedical,

• PHC Holdings Co., Ltd. (Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG)

• Siemens Healthcare

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1476

Major factors driving the biosensor market include rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, increase in biotechnology R&D, and increasing demand for home care medical devices. Further, significant increase in the use of biosensors in glucose monitoring devices is driving the market growth. However, the high cost associated with these devices and the trend towards adoption of new treatment devices are the major factors hindering the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in biosensors making them portable and easy to handle are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and region. Based on product, the global biosensors market is divided into wearable biosensors and nonwearable biosensors. Based on technology, the market is classified into electrochemical biosensors, optical biosensors, piezoelectric biosensors, thermal biosensors and nanomechanical biosensors. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1476

Key Market Segments

By Product

• Wearable Biosensors

• Non- Wearable Biosensors

By Technology

• Electrochemical Biosensors

• Optical Biosensors

• Piezoelectric Biosensors

• Thermal Biosensors

• Nanomechanical Biosensors

The major factors that drive the growth of the biosensors market in Asia-Pacific include increase in per capita income in many countries, rise in government initiatives for improvement of the healthcare sector, and surge in focus of leading manufacturers on expanding their geographic presence in emerging Asia-Pacific countries to capture high growth opportunities in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By technology, the electrochemical biosensors segment accounted for the highest market share of 28% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By product, the non-wearable segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

• By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 42% in 2018.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1476

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Hospital Information System Market

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

• North America Biosensors market

• Japan Biosensors market

• South Korea Biosensors market

• Singapore Biosensors market

• Australia Biosensors market

• Europe Biosensors market

• China Biosensors market

• Taiwan Biosensors market

• New Zealand Biosensors market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.