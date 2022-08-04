Bioethanol Market: Asia Pacific to Rise to Prominence Due to Various Industries

Bioethanol Market Report

Bioethanol is a fuel produced using biological sources, having advantages over conventional fuels, due to its biological origin and renewability.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bioethanol market is driven by growth in demand from the transportation industry, owing to biofuel mandates by regulatory bodies, rise in concerns regarding the surge in pollution & emission of greenhouse gases, and abundant raw material availability. However, issues related to food scarcity & use of food crops for production of bioethanol are unfavorable and thus, are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, high initial production cost of cellulosic ethanol is also expected to affect the market negatively. However, the introduction of second- & third-generation biofuels is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest rate during the analysis period, owing to the efforts to increase the production capacity of bioethanol from countries such as China, Thailand, and India.

Bioethanol is a clean fuel and thus, rapidly being adopted as an auto fuel by the transportation sector. Numerous laws and regulations exist globally, encouraging the use of bioethanol, such as European Union Renewable Energy Directive (EU RED) and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) by EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The bioethanol market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the bioethanol market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the bioethanol market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Some ruling enterprises in the global bioethanol market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global bioethanol industry include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, POET LLC., Valero Renewable Fuels Company LLC., BP plc., CropEnergies AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company.

The transportation segment dominated the bioethanol market in 2015, attributed to the high demand and adoption of bioethanol as an auto fuel. Bioethanol is a clean energy source and thus results in reduction of emissions from the vehicles. Cellulosic ethanol is considered as an appropriate substitute to petroleum while bioethanol is used in vehicles with other fuels such as gasoline.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the bioethanol market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the bioethanol market

• Post-sales support and free customization

