F&G staff confirms moose in Eagle, are monitoring situation

Late in the afternoon on August 3, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region office began receiving reports of a moose in the City of Eagle. At around 5:30 p.m., Fish and Game enforcement staff confirmed those reports, and the young bull moose was located in the vicinity of West Ballantyne Lane/West Floating Feather Road and Highway 44/State Street.

Responding law enforcement personnel from other agencies observed the moose's movements – hoping to keep it away from the highway – until around 6 p.m., when the animal made its way to a nearby corn field and they lost sight of it. Fish and Game staff remained in the area until around 7 p.m.

“At that point, the peak traffic period was over, and the animal was in as good a place as it could be under the circumstances," said Regional Wildlife Manager Ryan Walrath.

A moose in town does not inherently pose a safety risk, but given the proximity of its last known location to State Street and other major roadways, as well as homes, it’s important for motorists and residents in the area to be aware and do their part to help avoid any potential human/wildlife conflict.

Fish and Game staff will continue to monitor the situation with the moose in Eagle, and are asking for people to report sightings of the animal, including the location, to the Nampa Regional Office at 208-465-8465 during normal business hours, and after hours to Ada County's Non-Emergency Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Here is what people in the area should know:

Moose can become aggressive and unpredictable when surprised or cornered. If threatened, they could charge and attempt to stomp on the perceived threat

Please keep a respectful distance from the moose of at least 50 yards or more. The presence of a dog can be especially alarming to a moose, so for the dog’s safety, and the safety of the moose, always keep dogs leashed and far away. Do not force the moose into a situation where it feels threatened and can either charge at humans/dogs, or flee and potentially be hit by a vehicle.

Motorists in area should drive with caution during the early morning commute. Moose are most active at sunrise and sunset, particularly during the warm summer months

While moose are typically a rarity in the Treasure Valley, this is the second moose in the past two weeks that has found its way to the Boise area. A yearling cow was relocated from the Hidden Springs community on July 20.