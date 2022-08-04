Povidone Iodine Market Share 2022, Size, Top Segments, Regional Scenario, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2031

Global Povidone iodine market

Povidone iodine market report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Povidone iodine market growth is driven by increased demand from pharmaceutical industry and surge in demand for antiseptic creams. However, side effects associated with the usage of povidone iodine restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand from emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global povidone iodine market size was $152.6 million in 2021, and is anticipated to reach $242.2 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the disinfectant segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global povidone iodine market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased instances of skin burn, accidents, and other injuries. However, the instrument sterilization segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased demand for instrument sterilization in COVID-19 pandemic.

By Application

- Skin Sterilization

- Instrument Sterilization

- Disinfectant

- Others

The global povidone iodine market is segmented on the basis of formulation type, application, and region. Depending on formulation type, the market is categorized into scrub, topical solution, ointments, and others (powder and gel). By application, it is segregated into skin sterilization, instrument sterilization, disinfectant, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global povidone iodine market, due to the presence of large consumer base for healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in population and rise in pharmaceutical industry.

COVID-19 scenario:

- The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown and temporary closure of industrial operations. This, in turn, reduced the overall growth of the global PMI foam market.

- Furthermore, import and export activities were significantly impacted, which, in turn, adversely affected the industries using PMI foam. This affected the market revenue.

- Unavailability of workforce directly affected the production and manufacturing activities, thereby resulting in decline in petrochemical industry, which in turn, led to decline of the growth of the PMI foam market.

Major players operating in the global povidone iodine market include 3M Company, Avrio Health L.P., BASF SE, Glide Chem Private Limited, Lasa Supergenerics Ltd., Luxica Pharma Inc, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Samrat Pharmachem Limited, Thatcher Company, and Vishal Laboratories.

Other players operating in the povidone iodine market are Evonik Industries AG, LG Chem Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd, Sanyo Chemical Industries, and KAO Corporation.

