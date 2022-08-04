Partnership with Prince George’s County Police Leads to Arrests in Robbery and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce two arrests have been made in reference to Robbery and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred in the Sixth District as a result of collaboration with the Prince George’s County Police Department. The offenses are listed below.

On Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. One of the suspects assaulted the victim. The suspects took money from the victim then fled the scene. Robbery (Force and Violence) CCN: 21-163-399

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 2:45 pm, the victim was operating a ride share vehicle, with a suspect inside, in the 1100 block of 48th Place, Northeast. The victim stopped the vehicle and a second suspect approached the vehicle. The second suspect brandished a firearm and began to pull the victim from the vehicle. The victim complied and the second suspect entered the vehicle along with two other suspects. All four suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking (Gun) CCN: 21-105-881

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 12:40 am, the victim was operating a ride share vehicle and stopped the vehicle in the 1300 block of 45th Place, Northeast, to pick the suspects up. Two of the suspects entered the vehicle and the third suspect struck the victim with a handgun. The suspect then removed the victim from the vehicle and all three suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking (Gun) CCN: 22-106-652

On Wednesday, August 3, 20222, members of the Carjacking Task Force, the Criminal Apprehension Unit, and the Violent Crime Suppression Division, executed a DC Superior Court search warrant in the 1100 block of 48th Place, Northeast, where a handgun was recovered and other evidence was seized. Unregistered Firearm and Unregistered Ammunition CCN: 22-110-915

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

Additionally, a second DC Superior Court search warrant was executed in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast, where evidence was seized. A 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged in the Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense listed above that occurred in the 1100 block of 48th Place, Northeast, as well as the Armed Carjacking listed below:

On Wednesday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, the victim was operating a ride share vehicle and stopped the vehicle in the 1100 block of 48th Place, Northeast, to pick the suspects up. One of the suspects assaulted the victim as the other suspect brandished a handgun. The suspects removed the victim from the vehicle and then both suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking (Gun) CCN: 22-087-828

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Carjacking Interdiction Unit for their partnership and assistance in investigating these cases.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.