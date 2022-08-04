Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 300 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in the 300 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 37-year-old Raymond Robinson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.