Explosion Proof Equipment Market To Grow At Rate Of 5.5% Through 2027

The rising awareness to prevent the explosion, rising government initiatives for labor safety are driving the demand for the market.

Explosion Proof Equipment Market Size – USD 7.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the need to improve industrial areas' safety.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent estimate by Emergen Research, the market for explosion-proof equipment would be valued USD 10.77 billion by 2027. The expansion of government labour protection legislation is expected to cause the market for explosion proof equipment to expand significantly over the course of the forecast period. The increased readiness in industrialised areas to enhance protection is anticipated to further fuel market expansion. In addition, the growing awareness of explosion prevention among various industries is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

However, market barriers for explosion-proof technology during the anticipated time frame include a lack of standardisation and rising security system costs.

The new report titled ‘Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market’, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Explosion Proof Equipment market outlook over the forecast duration (2018-2027).

Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Explosion Proof Equipment market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Explosion Proof Equipment market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Siemens AG, R Stahl AG, Hatch Transformers Inc, Pentair plc, Bartec GmbH, and Cortem S.p.A. among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

Rockwell Automation Inc., a privately held producer of industrial cybersecurity systems, announced the acquisition of Oylo in October 2020. The purchase of Oylo broadens the scope of cybersecurity services available to the industrial market and broadens Rockwell's global distribution platform in this quickly evolving industry.

The preventative sector is predicted to hold the largest market over the projection period with a CAGR of 5.8%. It works in the setting of Zones 1 or 2, and it is the only kind of protection that is suitable for Zone 0.

As dangerous locations like Zone 0, Zone 1, and Zone 2 can be covered by this, the gas explosion prevention market is anticipated to be the greatest during the projected timeframe.

The Zone 0 category is anticipated to hold the biggest market share over the projection period. This zone has a persistently explosive atmosphere that is made up of a mixture of air and combustible materials that can take the form of gas, vapour, or mist.

Given that cable glands play a key role in handling cables, the cable glands market is anticipated to expand significantly throughout the projected period.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Explosion Proof Equipment Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global Explosion Proof Equipment Market on the basis of method, protection type, zone, application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prevention

Containment

Segregation

Protection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas Explosion Protection

Dust Explosion Protection

Zone Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Zone 0

Zone 1

Zone 2

Zone 12

Zone 20

Zone 21

Zone 22

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lifting Systems

Cable Glands

Lighting Systems

Junction Boxes & Enclosures

Material Handling Systems

Switches & Sockets

HVAC

Panel Boards & Motor Starters

Surveillance & Monitoring Systems

Signaling Systems

Switchgear

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mining

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Others

