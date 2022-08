Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market 2030 | Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.30%

Intravenous Infusion Pump Market

The key factors that drive the growth of the intravenous infusion pump market are increase in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An intravenous infusion pump is a medical device used to infuse drugs or nutrients into a patient's circulatory system. These are commonly found in medical settings, as they are widely used to deliver drugs in precise doses. The growth of the global Intravenous infusion pump market is attributed to increase in incidence of chronic disease such as cancer, respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

โ€ข F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

โ€ข Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

โ€ข B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

โ€ข Becton, Dickinson and Company

โ€ข Baxter International, Inc.

โ€ข Terumo Corporation

โ€ข Medtronic

โ€ข Smith Medical

โ€ข ICU Medical, Inc.

โ€ข Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Rapid growth in geriatric population, rise in demand for ambulatory infusion pumps and alarming rise in incidence of chronic diseases along with increase in number of surgical procedures worldwide act as major driving forces for the global intravenous infusion pumps market.

However, implementation of stringent regulations for new products, medication errors related to infusion pumps (which have led to product recalls), and increased adoption of refurbished and leased infusion pumps are expected to hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the demand for intravenous infusion pumps and related systems, as majority of the hospitalized patients, especially those in ICUs, are medicated via intravenous infusion pumps due to their ability to deliver precise doses automatically at set times. Furthermore, in the case of acute care, these intravenous infusion pumps aid in the delivery of a range of medications, including antithrombotic, vasopressors, insulin, opioids, anesthetic agents, neuromuscular blocking agents, and antiarrhythmic agents, many of which are required for COVID-19 patients.

On the basis of type, the global intravenous infusion pump market is segregated into volumetric infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, and patient controlled analgesia infusion pumps. The volumetric infusion pumps segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the global intravenous infusion pump market is segregated into an oncology, parenteral nutrition, analgesia/pain management, and others. The oncology segment led the market in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

By end user, the global Intravenous infusion pump market is divided into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment led the market in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in burden of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, surge in number of surgical procedures performed, rapid adoption of innovative medical devices, and the regional presence of major global players.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ

โ€ข By type, the volumetric infusion pumps was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

โ€ข On the basis of application, the oncology segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.50% from 2021 to 2030.

โ€ข Depending on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.80% from 2021 to 2030

โ€ข Region wise, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

