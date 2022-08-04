Automation Testing Market Size Worth USD 107.81 Billion at CAGR of 33.41%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Automation Testing Market Size – USD 10.76 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 33.41%, Market Trends – the Digitalized transformation of testing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for Automation Testing can be the rise of DevOps methodology in automation. The goal of DevOps is to create collaboration between development and operations business units to improve communication within an organization.

The Automation Testing market is expected to grow from USD 10.76 Billion in 2020 to USD 107.81 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 33.41% during the forecast period. The transformation of testing in digital testing, the rise of DevOps methodology, and increasing usage of mobile phones and advanced technologies are some of the driving factors of the market. Organizations now need to get their products and services given or taken within a short time frame, giving an advantage to automation testing. Some other factors contributing to the growth of automation testing market are the technology advancements giving rise to technology automation testing and the need for quality assurance and testing.

The issues faced by enterprises are data protection, security concerns as well as the high initial investments in setting up the appropriate testing environment, which may restrain the growth of the automation testing market.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these restraints and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Automation Testing market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1071

Key players within Automation Testing market are Parasoft (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Tricentis (Austria), IBM (US), Capgemini (France), SmartBear Software (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), Micro Focus (UK), and TestPlant (UK).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Automation Testing market is expected to grow from USD 10.76 Billion in 2020 to USD 107.81 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 33.41% during the forecast period.

• The major contributing factors for the growth of the market for Automation Testing can be the transformation of testing in digital testing, the rise of DevOps methodology, increasing usage of mobile phones and advanced technologies, technology advancements giving rise to technology automation testing and the need of quality assurance and testing.

• Types of testing segment the Automation Testing market into functional and non-functional testing. Non-functional testing dominates the segment, with an approximate market share of USD 4.48 Billion in the base year, since it examines the system's performance under load, its security, and disaster recovery procedures. Nonfunctional testing further looks into the system's Security testing, Performance testing, Compatibility testing, Compliance testing, and Usability testing.

• The automation testing market is segmented by service into advisory & consulting services, planning & development services, support & maintenance services, documentation & training services, implementation services, managed services, and others. The implementation services are expected to witness the highest growth, at a CAGR of 36.9%, during the forecast period, due to its executing automation testing, as they help in implementing new versions of automation testing tools as well as integrate them with the traditional testing tools.

• The Automation Testing Market is segmented by endpoint interface into Mobile, Web, and Desktop. Mobile segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 33.7%, during the forecast period, since it is adapted and used adversely. The growth in the Android, iOS, Windows, hybrid and other such markets are the driving factors for this segment.

• The Automation Testing market is segmented by organization size into large and small & medium-sized enterprises. Large and medium-sized mostly adopt the automation test, small-sized enterprises may find it a little unaffordable, thus lowering the market of automation testing in the small-sized enterprise segment.

• The Automation Testing Market is segmented by industry vertical into banking, financial services, & insurance, retail, automotive, defense & aerospace, healthcare & life sciences, telecom & it, manufacturing, logistics & transportation and energy & utilities. Healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 33.9%, during the forecast period. The increased use of mobile devices in this industry, the growing population, changing lifestyles, awareness in health-related issues are some of the driving factors for this segment. Another segment which is expected to witness growth in the banking, financial services, and insurance, the reason being the adoption of advanced technologies by this sector for financial services, IT automation, and reforms in economies and banking services worldwide.

• The Automation Testing Market is segmented by Geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America, being a developed region, dominates the market, with a market share of USD 2.7 billion, since it focuses on the utmost security and is readily adopting new and advanced technologies. APAC, since has started adopting automation testing across multiple verticals, is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 33.6%, during the forecast period.

The report “Automation Testing Market -Global Forecast 2026” is available now to Reports and Data customers and can also be purchased directly at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automation-testing-market

For this report, the market has been segmented by testing type, service, endpoint interface, organization size, industry vertical and regional analysis.

Automation Testing Market by Testing type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Functional Testing

Non-Functional Testing

Application Programming Interface Testing

Security Testing

Performance Testing

Compatibility Testing

Compliance Testing

Usability Testing

Automation Testing Market by Service (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Advisory and Consulting Services

Planning and Development Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Documentation and Training Services

Implementation Services

Managed Services

Others

Automation Testing Market by the end-user interface (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Mobile

Web

Desktop

Automation Testing Market, by Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Automation Testing Market, by Industry vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Automation Testing Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1071

Key Advantages of Automation Testing Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Automation Testing industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Automation Testing market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.