Texas Conference

Los Bexareños of San Antonio, Texas, will host the conference and feature numerous genealogy related speaker sessions and presentations under one roof

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Los Bexareños Genealogical and Historical Society on Friday, September 30, 2022 - October 1, 2022, for the 42nd Annual Texas Hispanic Genealogical and Historical Conference. This conference is attended by genealogical research enthusiasts of all levels and is open to the public for those wanting to explore ancestral research. The event will take place at Estancia Del Norte San Antonio Hotel, 37 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas. The speaker sessions begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon through 4:30 p.m. The evening festivity, 'Sangria and Sombreros' Welcome Reception, begins at 7:30 p.m. The speaker sessions will continue Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. and run until 4:30 p.m. and conclude with an evening Banquet.

Admission information: Early registration is $135.00 per person (May - August) and includes admission to all of the Speaker Sessions held Friday-Saturday. Also included in the conference registration fee, is entry to the Welcome Reception (Fri. 7:30 p.m.). The Banquet Event on Saturday evening is $60.00 per person. Register here to join the festivities: REGISTER NOW

The annual conference brings all of the Texas Hispanic genealogy societies under one roof to share and learn about their heritage through numerous speaker sessions and presentations. This year, 'GET YOUR GENEALOGY ON' sessions will feature speakers presenting Genealogy Information and Research Tips to keep expanding family trees, the 'TEXAS TALKING' sessions will feature speakers presenting Texas Historical topics and events, and finally, the 'FOR THE ROOTS & RECORD' sessions, speaker presentations will consist of records and archives available for family history and research. For a complete list of presenters click here: 2022 CONFERENCE SPEAKERS

Los Bexareños Genealogical and Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) organization chartered in 1987, by founder Gloria Cadena. It is a group of like-minded individuals dedicated to Hispanic history and ancestral research. The Bexareños mission is to promote awareness of Hispanic genealogy and history through publications, public forums, research, consultations, education, and to promote the preservation of archival material for public research. Membership is open to the public (no proof of lineage is required). For more information please visit our website: LOS BEXAREÑOS WEBSITE