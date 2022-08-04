X-Ray Detector Market 2027 | Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.4%

X-Ray Detector Market

The growth in medical tourism, rise in adoption of technologically advanced X-ray imaging products, and presence of large geriatric population.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-rays are a form of electromagnetic radiation that has high energy and can pass through most objects, including the body. Among the many applications of X-rays, such as veterinary, medical, dental, industrial and security, it is most commonly used in medical imaging to create images of tissues and structures in the body. For medical imaging, an X-ray beam passes through the body where a portion of the X-rays are either absorbed or scattered by internal structures and the remainder is transmitted to an X-ray pattern detector. X-ray detectors are devices used to measure the flux, spatial distribution, spectrum, and other properties of X-rays. The global X-ray detector market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in number of medical imaging procedures and favorable reimbursement policies. Moreover, rise in threats of terrorism, large focus on product quality & non-destructive testing, and growth in adoption of pets & animal farming are anticipated to supplement the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.,

• Analogic Corporation (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC),

• Canon, Inc.,

• Carestream Health, Inc.,

• Comet Holding (YXLON International GmbH),

• Detection Technology Plc.,

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems),

• General Electric,

• Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.,

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

• Siemens AG,

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.),

• Thales Group (Trixell),

• Varex Imaging Corporation

The growth of the global X-ray detector market is mainly driven by the increase in demand for digital imaging technology. Furthermore, various benefits that propel the growth of the Digital Detector X-ray Detector market. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies for X-ray diagnostics are also driving the market growth. High cost of digital x-ray systems is expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for wireless x-ray detectors and growth in medical tourism in developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The demand for digital imaging technology has increased significantly, due to the various advantages it offers. In addition, digital detectors also offer various advantages, which propel the growth of the X-ray detector market. Moreover, growth in the geriatric population due to increase in various health conditions such as age-related cancer and osteoporosis also contributes to the growth of the market.

North America was the highest contributor to the market in terms of revenue, owing to well-established healthcare facilities, growth in number of medical imaging procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growth in medical tourism, rise in adoption of technologically advanced X-ray imaging products, and presence of large geriatric population.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By panel size, the large area FPDs segment accounted for maximum share in the global flat panel detectors (FPDs) market in 2019.

• CCD detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

• By application, the medical segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027.

• By type, the dynamic imaging is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

• U.S. dominated the North America X-ray detector market, and is projected to retain this trend throughout the forecast period.

