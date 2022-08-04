Flat Panel Detector (FPD)-based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market Trends and Future Scenarios

Flat panel detector (FPD)-based X-ray for cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market analytical depiction with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flat panel detectors (FPDs) are newer forms of image detectors that convert X-rays attenuated on the patient's body into digital images. Unlike a typical image intensifier, which creates distorted images due to the curved surface of the vacuum tube, a flat panel detector provides distortion-free images using electron optics. FBDs have significant advantages in terms of lower radiation dose and better image quality. Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), also known as C-arm CT or cone-beam volume CT, is a medical imaging technology that uses divergent X-ray computed tomography to form a cone. CBCT employs two-dimensional X-ray detectors. Many cone-beam CT systems are built with a CCD camera and an X-ray image intensifier. However, due to the numerous advantages of FPDs, they have mostly replaced CCD in CBCT systems.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

PointNix Co., Ltd

J. Morita Corp.

Genoray Co., Ltd.

Xoran Technologies, LLC

CurveBeam

ASAHI ROENTGEN IND.CO., LTD.

Owandy Radiology

Carestream Health

Dentsply Sirona

i-CAT

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

Cefla s.c. (NewTom S.C)

Varex Imaging Corporation

PLANMECA OY

Ray Co. Ltd.

Danaher (KaVo Kerr

Gendex, PaloDEx Group)

VATECH.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

There has been an increase in the demand for medical supplies to take care of the COVID-19 infected population. Respiratory support devices such as atomizers, life-support machines, oxygen generators, and monitors are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in the demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. There is an increase in the need for medical supplies, both from healthcare professionals and the civil population for precautionary measures, owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize on this increased demand for medical supplies to ensure an adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market. Therefore, COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the flat panel detector (FPD)-based X-ray for cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the flat panel detector (FPD)-based X-ray for cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the flat panel detector (FPD)-based X-ray for cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the flat panel detector (FPD)-based X-ray for cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed flat panel detector (FPD)-based X-ray for cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

