Dental Digital X-ray Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2029

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental digital X-ray or dental digital radiography is a preventive as well as diagnostic approach in which X-rays pass through any soft tissue as in the gum and get absorbed by dense tissues that produce an image. Dental digital X-rays enable dentists to diagnose common dental problems such as cavities, disorders associated with the gums, and dental infections. Digital dental X-rays market have become a preferred modality recently, as they are safer and more convenient when compared to conventional imaging techniques.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Danaher Corporation

• Carestream Health, Inc

• Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

• Planmeca OY

• Vatech Networks

• LED Dental (LED Medical Diagnostics)

• Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd

• Air Techniques

• Midmark Corp

• Cefla S.C.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/3736

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.

The prime factors that fuel the market growth are technological advancement in dental imaging techniques, increasing geriatric population, and convenient as well as quick diagnosis through dental digital radiography. In addition, the increasing number of dental disorders and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry drive the market growth. However, high costs of dental digital X-ray equipment and lack of reimbursements for dental care restrains the market growth. All the same, growing medical tourism and untapped regions will offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the dental digital X-ray market.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3736

The report segments the market based on product, type, application, end user, and regions. Based on product, the market is segmented into digital X-ray systems and analog X-ray systems. Based on type, the market is segmented into extraoral X-ray systems, intraoral X-ray systems, and hybrid X ray systems. Extraoral X-ray system is further segmented into panoramic/cephalometric systems and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems. Intraoral X-ray system is further segmented into digital sensors and photo-stimulable phosphor (PSP) systems. Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic, cosmetic, and forensic. Based on end user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and forensic laboratories. Based on region, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental digital x-ray market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• It presents a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market by product type elucidates various forms of global dental digital X-ray systems available.

• Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

• Regionally, the dental digital X-ray market has been analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬-

North America Digital dental X-rays Market

Japan Digital dental X-rays Market

South Korea Digital dental X-rays Market

Singapore Digital dental X-rays Market

Australia Digital dental X-rays Market

Europe Digital dental X-rays Market

China Digital dental X-rays Market

Indonesia Digital dental X-rays Market

Taiwan Digital dental X-rays Market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Orthobiologics Market

Wound Debridement Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.