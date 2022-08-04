Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2022 | North America region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.3% by 2027

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Expected to Reach $634.4 Million by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," the global inhaled nitric oxide market size was valued at $634.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,180.98 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is a pulmonary vasodilator that plays a major role in regulating vascular muscle tone. It has emerged as a treatment for hypoxemic respiratory failure in newly born infants that is associated with persistent high pulmonary vascular pressure and resultant right-to-left shunting of blood (persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. For instance- each year around 2% of all live births and >33% of neonatal mortality occurs due to neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF). On the other hand, 0.4-6.8/1000 live birth-years suffer from persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) and the mortality rate remains approximately 10% in those with moderate to severe forms of the condition. Neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure is caused by persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn and other diseases such as meconium aspiration syndrome, sepsis, birth asphyxia, and respiratory distress syndrome that contribute to pulmonary arterial hypertension. Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) was first used in neonatal practice in 1992. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the treatment of hypoxic respiratory failure associated with pulmonary hypertension in 1999.

By region, the inhaled nitric oxide market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, and rest of World)

COVID-19 pandemic, Inhaled nitric oxide has antiviral properties and improved oxygenation. Therefore, nitric oxide is now being tested as an experimental treatment for COVID-19. It is also helpful in protecting healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic from getting sick. Further, iNO is used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension, ARDS, and other respiratory diseases, whereas several undergoing randomized clinical trials are being conducted to investigate the role of inhaled nitric oxide in COVID-19. Moreover, key players such as Mallinckrodt have also initiated a retrospective study for the use of iNO in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, multiple ongoing clinical trials are conducted for iNO as a treatment for COVID-19 and it is being used with promising results in the patient population.

In March, the US FDA gave a handful of pharmaceutical company's emergency clearance to allow the use of their nitric oxide devices to treat these patients, including Bellerophon Therapeutics and Vero Biotech. In addition, inhaled gas can have therapeutic benefits in COVID-19 patients by preventing further damage to the vessels inside the lungs.

Key Findings Of The Study

By application, the neonatal respiratory treatment accounted for nearly 85.36% share of the inhaled nitric oxide market in 2019.

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is anticipated to grow with the CAGR 7.2 % throughout the forecast period.

North America accounted for 85.43% share of the market in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% rate during the analysis period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be growing region shortly on account of the number of highest live birth per 1000 people and the rise in prevalence of respiratory distress syndrome, neonatal jaundice, and hypoxic respiratory failure associated with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). Furthermore, competitive market is formed due to the emergence of local providers of nitric oxide therapy systems contributes toward the Asia-Pacific inhaled nitric oxide market growth.



Key Market Segments

By Application

Neonatal Respiratory Treatment

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Others



Key Market Players

AIR LIQUIDE S.A.

BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

BOC HEALTHCARE

BEYOND AIR, INC.

HALMA PLC

LINDE PLC (PRAXAIR, INC.)

MALLINCKRODT PLC

NOVOTERIS, LLC

VERO BIOTECH LLC

NU-MED PLUS

