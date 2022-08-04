Uveitis Treatment Market 2022 | Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.0% by 2026

Uveitis Treatment Market 2030

Global Uveitis Treatment Market Expected to Reach $687 Million by 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Uveitis Treatment Market by Drug Class, Disease Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global uveitis treatment market size was valued at $478 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $687 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Uveitis is characterized by inflammation of the middle layer of the eye, which is called the uvea. It may occur from both infectious and non-infectious causes. Different types of medication such as cycloplegic agents, anti-inflammatory, and immunotherapy & targeted therapies, antimicrobial drugs, and others are used in the treatment of uveitis.

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on drug class, the anti-inflammatory segment held approximately half of the share in the global market in 2018.

Based on distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the anterior uveitis segment held largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for approximately one-half of the global uveitis treatment market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the higher adoption of ideal uveitis treatment medication, higher number of R&D activities to develop ideal therapeutics, large number of target population with higher health awareness, availability of trained medical professionals, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to growth in prevalence of uveitis with increase in adoption of uveitis treatment medication.

The uveitis treatment market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for uveitis treatment medication across geographies with increase in popularity advanced therapeutics. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of uveitis with early detection further boost the uveitis treatment market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of adverse effects associated with the use of drugs may hamper the market growth. Moreover, significant unmet need for uveitis treatment and innovative molecules in pipeline further create lucrative opportunities for uveitis treatment market.

Key Market Segments

By Drug Class

Anti-inflammatory

Antimicrobial Drugs

Immunotherapy & Targeted Therapies

Others

By Disease Type

Anterior Uveitis

Posterior Uveitis

Intermediate Uveitis

Panuveitis

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Key Market Players

AbbVie Inc.

Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Allergan Plc.

Amgen Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

