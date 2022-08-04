Polylactic Acid Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for polylactic acid (PLA) in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Polylactic Acid Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Polylactic Acid industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Polylactic Acid market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Polylactic Acid market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Polylactic acid (PLA) is widely deployed for packaging applications attributed to its physical and mechanical characteristics. Commercially polylactic acid (PLA) packages possess features similar to Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and offer improved mechanical features than polystyrene (PS). Recently, polylactic acid (PLA) finds application in food packaging for products, including fruit and vegetables, which have short shelf-life. It finds usage in numerous purposes comprising deli/ delicatessen and takeout containers, straws, cold drink cups, and cutlery, among others.

Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the growth of the market. In 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Environment made an announcement for the inclusion of USD 45.0 million/JPY 5.0 Billion in the FY2019 budget for developing products manufactured from bio-plastics and provide subsidies to firms that make paper substitutes to plastic.

Fabrics produced from polylactic acid (PLA) fibers possess a better fire-resistant property and are appropriate to cater to the fire safety standards required for textiles deployed in public occupancy buildings’ interior furnishings. Typical textile products comprise cubicle curtains, drapery, wall coverings, and outdoor coverings like tents and tarpaulins. In February 2018, Teijin Ltd. made an announcement about the development of a formable film, which is resistant to gasoline and produced from PLA NEXT® bio-plastic to substitute chrome plating, adopted by Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. for use in the nonconductive door handles having smart-entry systems.

The global Polylactic Acid market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Polylactic Acid market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements. Poly-L-lactic acid possesses a much slower absorption rate compared to PGA in orthopedic implants. The L (Levo) form of this bioplastic is highly crystalline, takes as much as 5 to 7 years for absorption.

Production of polylactic acid (PLA) consumes about 35.0% of energy than required for conventional plastics and causes 68.0% fewer GHG emissions. Besides, on incineration, it does not produce toxic volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Emergen Research has segmented the global polylactic acid (PLA) on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Racemic PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

Regular PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

PDLA (Poly-D-lactic Acid)

PDLLA (Poly-DL-lactic Acid)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Textile

Transport

Agriculture

Electronics

Medical

NatureWorks LLC, a leading market player, manufactures Ingeo, its polylactic acid (PLA) bioplastic, from dextrose sugar extracted from the starch present in corn, cultivated for many functional and industrial applications. The polylactic acid (PLA) market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 19.7% in the forecast period, due to the spiraling consumption of bio-polylactic acid in the packaging and medical applications, which are being boosted by the demand in emerging economies in the region.

