Swimming Pool Construction Market Size $7.3 Billion BY 2027 | Material Concrete Fiberglass Vinyl Liner Steel Frame

“Swimming Pool Construction Market by Material, Construction Type, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Swimming Pool Construction market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Swimming Pool Construction market is also published in the report.

Swimming pool construction market size was valued at $ 6.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the North America region dominated the swimming pool construction market, followed by the LAMEA region. The swimming pool construction market includes revenue generated by construction of new swimming pools and renovation of old swimming pools in residential and non-residential infrastructure. These swimming pools are generally built with materials such as concrete, fiberglass, and vinyl liner. The pools are designed upon the requirement of the user, whether it should be in-ground or above-ground.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Swimming Pool Construction halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

Rise in the number of gyms and health centers and increase in construction of luxurious hotels fuel the growth of the global swimming pool construction market. North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. New construction activities and completion of ongoing projects either stopped or slowed down due to the lockdown imposed by governments.

Key Segments Covered:

• By Material

o Concrete

o Fiberglass

o Vinyl Liner

o Steel Frame

• By Construction Type

o Above-ground

o In-ground

• By End User

o Residential

o Non-residential



Competitive Landscape : Aloha Pools Ltd., Aquamarine Pools, Concord Pools and Spas, Leisure Pools, Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd., Myrtha Pools, Natare Corporation, Platinum Pools, Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio, and Southern Poolscapes These companies have adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, and others in order to gather immense growth prospects during the forecasted period.

