KPIT is now a member of the SOAFEE Special Interest Group
We believe that with cooperation and working with the ecosystem, together we will be able to offer scalable platforms for developing software-defined vehicles.”NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KPIT is now a member of the SOAFEE Special Interest Group
— Anup Sable, Chief Technology Officer, KPIT Technologies
• SOAFEE stands for Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge
• SOAFEE is a collaboration between automakers, semiconductor suppliers, open-source and independent software vendors, and cloud technology leaders
• Special interest group intended to deliver broad adoption of a cloud-native approach to automotive system development
• KPITs’ experience of working with leading OEMs on their vehicle’s OS programs as a middleware development, virtual validation and integration partner will be valuable to SOAFEE SIG
4th Aug 2022 | Novi, USA | Pune, India: KPIT Technologies (BSE: 542651; NSE: KPITTECH) a global partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality, announced its membership in the SOAFEE SIG. The aim of the SOAFEE project is to bring the benefits of a cloud-native development environment to address the specific challenges and constraints of the automotive domain such as functional safety, fast and precise real-time control.
As the automotive industry is moving towards software defined vehicles, each OEM is building their own vehicle’s OS to provide a seamless software platform compatible with central compute architectures.
KPIT has a deep understanding of the complexities within automotive software due to new-age central-compute architectures on both the functional and architectural levels. KPIT is working on multiple middleware programs with leading OEMs to build the vehicle operating systems by providing combination of middleware development and integration services, architecture consulting services, software accelerators. KPIT is implementing a cloud-based Virtual Validation Platform with integrated CI/CT that enables faster-integrated testing across the V Cycle, improved time to market, efficiency, and software quality while focusing on standards-based end-to-end processes.
Through the association with the SOAFEE SIG initiatives, KPIT will be able to contribute and share its rich experiences with respect to automotive software and re-usable components, complex software integration, robust middleware platform, and cloud-based virtual test platform.
“KPIT is excited to be a working group member of SOAFEE. We believe that with cooperation and working with the ecosystem, together we will be able to offer scalable platforms for developing software-defined vehicles. Through the SIG, we will work on decoupling software from hardware helping move to cloud-native development without needing to fundamentally rearchitect the underlying software.” Anup Sable, Chief Technology Officer, and Board Member, KPIT.
About KPIT:
KPIT Technologies is a global partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality. It is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 8,500 automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients’ implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. With engineering centers in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, KPIT works with leaders in automotive and mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming. For more details visit www.kpit.com
KPIT Newsroom and Media resources center: https://www.kpit.com/newsroom/
About SOAFEE SIG:
SOAFEE is an open software architecture and reference software implementation that operates in real-time and is safety aware. SOAFEE is established to address the need to navigate the challenge of increasingly complex vehicle software and was formed by Arm, the world's leading semiconductor IP company, bringing together industry experts such as Continental, Volkswagen CARIAD, Amazon Web Services, and BOSCH.
It aims to create a unified and scalable automotive software development architecture.
For more details visit soafee.io
