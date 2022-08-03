DC Health to Provide Limited Walk-up Monkeypox Vaccinations on Fridays for Eligible Residents

Washington, DC – Today, DC Health announced that beginning Friday, August 5, the three DC Health monkeypox clinics will begin offering limited walk-up vaccinations for eligible residents on Fridays, pending vaccine availability. These walk-up appointments will increase vaccine access to individuals who may not have the ability or technology to pre-register online, or for those who may not feel comfortable providing their eligibility information online (whether online or in person, monkeypox related information, including eligibility information is confidential).

On Friday, August 5, walk-up vaccinations will be available from noon until 8 pm, or while supply lasts, at the DC Health monkeypox vaccination clinics located at:

3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE – Ward 8

7530 Georgia Ave NW – Ward 4

1900 I St NW – Ward 2

Walk-up vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible residents who have not already received a first dose of the monkeypox vaccine. Each site will have 300 doses available per day. Wait times may vary depending on demand. Currently, to be eligible for the monkeypox vaccine, a person must be a District resident with proof of residency, 18 years of age or older, and:

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days; or

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men; or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)

Proof of residency can include:

An identification card with a DC address

A Utility bill or other mail with your name and a DC address

A current DC lease or mortgage with your name on it

All monkeypox vaccinations are confidential, and pre-registration for monkeypox vaccination appointments will continue to be available by visiting preventmonkeypox.dc.gov. All residents are invited to pre-register for a vaccination appointment, and those who are not currently eligible will be contacted if eligibility changes and appointments are available.

DC Health’s priority is to reduce the spread of the virus early by ensuring that we vaccinate as many high-risk individuals as quickly as possible. Studies have shown that a single dose of the vaccine can continue to provide protection for a minimum of six months. In line with other states’ strategies, at this time second doses of the vaccine will remain temporarily postponed in order for the District to have the biggest impact now and in the future. However, individuals who are immunocompromised will receive an invitation to book a second dose.

For those who have pre-registered and received a vaccination appointment, DC Health asks that you keep your appointment instead of seeking a walk-up vaccination. However, if you are unable to make your appointment, please email [email protected] to cancel. If you have not yet received an invitation to schedule your appointment, you may not be currently eligible to receive a vaccination under current eligibility criteria.

As of August 2, 2022 DC Health has:

Administered more than 10,500 doses through DC Health monkeypox extended PEP clinics with more than 1,300 appointments currently scheduled.

Pre-registered more than 23,000 District residents of which 16,589 are currently eligible

Sent out approximately 21,000 booking invitations (including re-invitations)

Identified more than 700 close contacts

Hosted pop-up vaccination clinics with community partners to ensure equitable access to vaccine

Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness that can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It can spread during intimate physical contact between people, including sex, kissing, and hugging. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or when a person touches fabrics, such as bedding and towels, used by a person with monkeypox.

Initial symptoms of monkeypox often include flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash and lesions on the skin. Although the majority of cases do not require hospitalization, monkeypox is dangerous, highly contagious, and uncomfortable. While monkeypox can spread to anyone, the majority of current cases in the District are in men who have sex with men. Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to get tested, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos