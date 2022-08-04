Supreme Court Special Session in honor of the late Ronald T.Y. Moon Monday, August 8, 2022

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Supreme Court will convene in special session to honor the late Ronald T.Y. Moon, former Chief Justice, on:

Monday, August 8, 2022

3:30 p.m.

Supreme Court Courtroom

Aliiolani Hale, Second Floor

417 South King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

The special session is anticipated to last approximately one hour, and will include remarks from representatives of the Judiciary and the legal community.

Due to social distancing, this will be an invitation-only event but will be livestreamed for public viewing via the Judiciary’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/hawaiicourts.