Supreme Court Special Session in honor of the late Ronald T.Y. Moon Monday, August 8, 2022
HONOLULU – The Hawaii Supreme Court will convene in special session to honor the late Ronald T.Y. Moon, former Chief Justice, on:
Monday, August 8, 2022
3:30 p.m.
Supreme Court Courtroom
Aliiolani Hale, Second Floor
417 South King Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
The special session is anticipated to last approximately one hour, and will include remarks from representatives of the Judiciary and the legal community.
Due to social distancing, this will be an invitation-only event but will be livestreamed for public viewing via the Judiciary’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/hawaiicourts.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.