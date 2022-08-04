OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — Flag Notice — Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff in honor of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately, until midnight tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 4. This action is a mark of respect for Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana, who was killed in a car crash in northern Indiana today along with two staff members.

Rep. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee and as co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus.

