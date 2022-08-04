Robotic Paint Booth Market Gain To $10.67Billion BY 2031 | End-user industry Automotive, Aviation

Robotic Paint Booth Market Insight

robotic paint booth market size was valued at $3.09 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.68 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031

The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the Global Robotic Paint Booth Market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Robotic Paint Booth market is also published in the report. global robotic paint booth market size was valued at $3.09 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $10.68 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031

Competitive Landscape:

The leading market players analyzed in the report. ABB, CMA Robotics Spa, Durr AG, Epistolio Robot, Fanuc America Corporation, Graco Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Staubli International AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fujitronics KK, Crocodile Paint Booth, Eisemann Inc., Giffin Inc., Junair, Fanuc Automation and Varnish.Tech S.r.l. These companies have adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, and others in order to gather immense growth prospects during the forecasted period.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Robotic Paint Booth halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

Robotic paint booths use optimum amount of paint; thus, improving the cost efficiency of a manufacturing plant. As robotic painting booths operate continuously with synchronization with the speed of production line, they have the capability to cope with the rise in demands for robotic paint booth for the precision manufacturing in the industry. The spraying nozzles of the robotic painting booth can efficiently spray even amount of paint on flat surfaces as well as intricate parts and curves. This makes the robotic paint booth a very essential component of automotive, aeronautical and defense industries. In addition, rise in utilization of robotics and adoption of automated production technology in various industries are expected to increase the demand for robotic paint booth market outlook.

Key Segments Covered:

Market Segments

• Type

o 4 Axis

o 6 Axis

o Others

• Sales type

o Hardware

o Service

• Robot type

o Traditional industrial robots

o Collaborative robots

• End-user industry

o Automotive

o Aviation

o Others

Key Market Players

• ABB

• Dürr Group

• Eisenmann GmbH

• FANUC Corporation

• GIFFIN

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Stäubli International AG

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Junair Spraybooths

• Varnish.Tech S.r.l

• Fanuc Automation

• Crocodile Paint Booth

• Fujitronics KK

• KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

• Graco Inc.,

• Epistolio Robot

• CMA Robotics Spa

