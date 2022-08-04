St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, DLS
CASE#: 22A4005935
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/03/2022 AT 2046 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells River Road, Bradford, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal
ACCUSED: Jacob Chandler
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT 25 in the Town of Bradford, Vermont after observing several motor vehicle violations. The operator of the vehicle, Jacob Chandler found to be operating a motor vehicle with a Criminally Suspended License. Chandler also displayed signs of impairment during the stop and was ultimately screened for DUI.
Chandler was arrested at the conclusion of screening and was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Chandler was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 08/17/2022 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2022 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.