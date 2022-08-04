St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4005935

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/03/2022 AT 2046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells River Road, Bradford, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal

ACCUSED: Jacob Chandler

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT 25 in the Town of Bradford, Vermont after observing several motor vehicle violations. The operator of the vehicle, Jacob Chandler found to be operating a motor vehicle with a Criminally Suspended License. Chandler also displayed signs of impairment during the stop and was ultimately screened for DUI.

Chandler was arrested at the conclusion of screening and was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Chandler was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 08/17/2022 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2022 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.