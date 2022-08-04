Submit Release
Eighth Generation Ramps Up Fight Against Cultural Appropriation

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eighth Generation brings Native struggles against cultural appropriation into the spotlight with their guide, “Cultural Appropriation vs Cultural Appreciation: How to Make Sure You’re on the Right Side.” The guide takes a deeper look at cultural appropriation versus cultural appreciation and shows how supporting Inspired Natives™ today can make a difference for the Native artists tomorrow.

Featured ways to avoid cultural appropriation include:
- Avoid “Native-inspired” designs.
- Buy directly from Native artists.
- Learn the significance of Native-made creations.
- Acknowledge Native artists
- Avoid using symbols that are not from your culture for profit.
- Show respect for all cultural experiences.
- Share cultural appreciation with others.

The guide highlights everyday examples of cultural appropriation all around us, including the centuries-old appropriation of Native designs by a high-profile fashion brand, that only reinforces the need for learning more about Native artists and the cultural significance of their work. Click here for more information about Eighth Generation.

About Eighth Generation: Eighth Generation is an art and lifestyle brand founded in 2008 by self-taught artist Louie Gong (Nooksack) and owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. The Seattle-based brand provides an outlet for Native artists worldwide to share their voices through art, reaching larger audiences through initiatives such as the Inspired Natives™ Project.

Address: 93 Pike St #103, Seattle, WA 98101
Website: https://eighthgeneration.com/

