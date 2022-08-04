Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,556 in the last 365 days.

Overnight lane closure on the H-3 Freeway westbound on Friday Aug. 5 and 12

Posted on Aug 3, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a single lane closure on the H-3 Freeway, westbound direction at the Harano Tunnel on Friday night, Aug. 5, through Saturday morning Aug. 6, and on Friday night, Aug. 12, through Saturday morning, Aug. 13, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., for surface grooving.

Surface grooving is a safety feature to improve pavement friction and prevent vehicles from hydroplaning during wet weather conditions. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow traffic control signs through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Overnight lane closure on the H-3 Freeway westbound on Friday Aug. 5 and 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.