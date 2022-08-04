Overnight lane closure on the H-3 Freeway westbound on Friday Aug. 5 and 12

Main, News Posted on Aug 3, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a single lane closure on the H-3 Freeway, westbound direction at the Harano Tunnel on Friday night, Aug. 5, through Saturday morning Aug. 6, and on Friday night, Aug. 12, through Saturday morning, Aug. 13, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., for surface grooving.

Surface grooving is a safety feature to improve pavement friction and prevent vehicles from hydroplaning during wet weather conditions. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow traffic control signs through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###