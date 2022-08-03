Hoyer Statement on Senate Ratification of Finland and Sweden's Accession to NATO

“Today is a good day for NATO and for America’s security. It is also a bad day for Vladimir Putin, whose unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine has led to the strengthening of the NATO alliance and further resolve by NATO members to stand with Ukraine and help its people and its military repel Russian attacks. I commend the Senate for acting swiftly and on a bipartisan basis to consent to the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. As strong democracies with robust defense capabilities, both countries will significantly bolster our alliance. I look forward to this new defense cooperation with Sweden and Finland, who will now join Denmark and Norway in a Scandinavian bloc that will further deepen our ties to this critical region of the world.”